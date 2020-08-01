MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
ERICSON — Stephanie and Cameron Ericson, Roseburg, July 22, a daughter, Riley Ann Ericson, 8 pounds 3 ounces.
VINCENT-PARKS — Charissa and Joshua Vincent, Roseburg, July 23, a daughter, Luna Marie Vincent-Parks, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
DAVIS — Bailey Dietrich, Roseburg, July 24, a son, Kingston Michael Davis, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
LYNN — Leah Lincecum and Jacob Lynn, Myrtle Creek, July 24, a son, Carson Myles Lynn, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
HATFIELD — Tanisha Mann, Roseburg, July 25, a son, Asher J.W. Hatfield, 5 pounds 11 ounces.
PATTERSON — Anita Lampton and Zachery Patterson, Canyonville, July 25, a daughter, Callie Jae Patterson, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
TOLLEFSON — Trista Williamson and Brett Tollefson, Roseburg, July 25, a daughter, Meah Bexley Tollefson, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
MCCRAW — Danielle Warner and Sean McCraw, Winston, July 26, a daughter, Hylla Ann McCraw, 7 pounds 2 ounces.
WEDELES — Danielle Mooney and Christopher Wedeles, Sutherlin, July 27, a son, Joshua James Wedeles, 7 pounds.
