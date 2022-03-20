MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

CAMPBELL — Kasey Barrackman and Kodi Campbell, Myrtle Creek, March 8, a daughter, Teagan Rose Marie Campbell, 7 pounds 9 ounces.

DEWBRE — Abigail and Zakkary Dewbre, Sutherlin, March 9, a son, Bennett Larry Thomas Dewbre, 6 pounds 4 ounces.

WILSON — McKinna Nuzum and Jesse Wilson, Winston, March 9, a daughter, Vivian Mae Wilson, 6 pounds 7 ounces.

PECK-KROHN — Sierra Peck and Daryk Krohn, Myrtle Creek, March 10, a son, Aro Stone Peck-Krohn, 7 pounds 7 ounces.

CHAPPELL — Jandi and Evan Chappell, Roseburg, March 11, a son, Kase Lee Chappell, 8 pounds 12 ounces.

MCELROY — Mary Genta and Nathan McElroy, Roseburg, March 11, a daughter, Avery Marie McElroy, 6 pounds 11 ounces.

SELLMAN — Whitney Chitwood and Jacob Sellman, Roseburg, March 12, a son, Westyn Lee Sellman, 7 pounds 11 ounces.

LEWIS — Brandi Milton and Avery Lewis, Roseburg, March 13, a daughter, Zelda Fey Marey Lewis, 7 pounds 12 ounces.

