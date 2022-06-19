MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

HENRIKSON — Mikayla and Jacob Henrikson, Umpqua, June 7, a son, Milo Alexander Henrikson, 7 pounds 5 ounces.

BROOKBANK — Breanne Addis and Christopher Brookbank, Roseburg, June 8, a daughter, Natalie Renee Brookbank, 7 pounds 2 ounces.

GREEN — Kayla and Ryan Green, Roseburg, June 8, a daughter, Madelynn Tejada Green, 7 pounds 11 ounces.

VAN NORMAN — Crystal and Kory Van Norman, Glendale, June 8, a son, Alec James Van Norman, 8 pounds 12 ounces.

HICKENBOTTOM — Kaylyn Householder and Aaron Hickenbottom, Roseburg, June 9, a son, Timothy James Hickenbottom, 7 pounds 3 ounces.

PERKINS — Krista Mudrow and Tanner Perkins, Sutherlin, June 9, a son, Danny Orion Eugene Perkins, 8 pounds 6 ounces.

REDDICK — Tarah Bunham and Riley Reddick, Winston, June 10, a son, Russell Elliot Reddick, 6 pounds 15 ounces.

WETZELL — Brandy and Dustin Wetzell, Roseburg, June 11, a son, Lucas Earl Wetzell, 7 pounds 3 ounces.

GARDINER — Mariam Bates, Roseburg, June 14, a son, Felyx Marlin-GianLuca Gardiner, 8 pounds.

