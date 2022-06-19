Birth Announcements Jun 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGHENRIKSON — Mikayla and Jacob Henrikson, Umpqua, June 7, a son, Milo Alexander Henrikson, 7 pounds 5 ounces.BROOKBANK — Breanne Addis and Christopher Brookbank, Roseburg, June 8, a daughter, Natalie Renee Brookbank, 7 pounds 2 ounces.GREEN — Kayla and Ryan Green, Roseburg, June 8, a daughter, Madelynn Tejada Green, 7 pounds 11 ounces.VAN NORMAN — Crystal and Kory Van Norman, Glendale, June 8, a son, Alec James Van Norman, 8 pounds 12 ounces. HICKENBOTTOM — Kaylyn Householder and Aaron Hickenbottom, Roseburg, June 9, a son, Timothy James Hickenbottom, 7 pounds 3 ounces.PERKINS — Krista Mudrow and Tanner Perkins, Sutherlin, June 9, a son, Danny Orion Eugene Perkins, 8 pounds 6 ounces.REDDICK — Tarah Bunham and Riley Reddick, Winston, June 10, a son, Russell Elliot Reddick, 6 pounds 15 ounces.WETZELL — Brandy and Dustin Wetzell, Roseburg, June 11, a son, Lucas Earl Wetzell, 7 pounds 3 ounces.GARDINER — Mariam Bates, Roseburg, June 14, a son, Felyx Marlin-GianLuca Gardiner, 8 pounds. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg City Council approves proclamation recognizing Pride Month in Roseburg UPDATE: Roseburg woman killed in Garden Valley Road crash New medical center moves closer to reality in Roseburg Two injured after two-vehicle crash in Roseburg South Douglas Rodeo set for this weekend in Myrtle Creek TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Brownson Logging is Hiring GROUNDS, MAINTENANCE & TRANSPORTATION SUPPORT Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Summer Reading Program ramps up with more prizes Roseburg High School honor roll What's Up Last surviving founder of Harvard Medical Park turns 95 Esther Louise Treadwell
