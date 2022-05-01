MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

CRAGER — Kari Wertz and Kyle Crager, Roseburg, April 19, a daughter, Emmaline June Crager, 9 pounds 5 ounces.

GILBERT — Crystal and Andy Gilbert, Winston, April 21, a son, Ethan Dalric Gilbert, 7 pounds 11 ounces.

HILL — Sadie Van Cleave and Daniel Hill, Roseburg, April 21, a daughter, Aubrey Lynn Hill, 8 pounds 1 ounce.

YOUNKER — Marah Baker and Bo Younker, Roseburg, April 21, a daughter, Raelyn Vivian Younker, 7 pounds 3 ounces.

WILSON-MOSIER — Nicole and Alexander Wilson-Mosier, Roseburg, April 25, a son, Carter Alexander Wilson-Mosier, 8 pounds 3 ounces.

ROBERTS — Lacey Blankenship and Nicholas Roberts, Roseburg, April 25, a daughter, Gwendolyn Aurora Faye Roberts, female, 8 pounds.

HODGES — Destiny Du Bois and Tyler Hodges, Myrtle Creek, April 26, a daughter, Tyleigh Jenell Hodges, 9 pounds 14 ounces.

ALCARAZ — Jacey Dawson and Trevor Alcaraz, Riddle, April 27, a son, Zayvian Dustin Alcaraz, 8 pounds 10 ounces.

