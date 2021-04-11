MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
BRADLEY — Samantha Tayser and Dustin Bradley, RIddle, April 1, a son, Aiden Killua Bradley, 3 pounds 7 ounces.
WATTLES — Nicole Duran and Mason Wattles, Roseburg, April 1, a son, Westen Miles Wattles, 7 pounds 1 ounces.
LAMAR — Leilani and Kristopher Lamar, Roseburg, April 2, a son, Tiberias John Lamar, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
SCHRINER — Natalie and David Schriner, Sutherlin, April 2, a daughter, Raylee Moon Schriner, 6 pounds 4 ounces.
HARRELL — Amber and Gabriel Harrell, Roseburg, April 4, a son, Crawford Zachary Harrell, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
MICKLE — Madison and Jayden Mickle , DIllard, April 5, a son, Dustin Tyler Mickle, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
PAYLOFF — Lisa Kemp and Stephen Pavloff, Roseburg, April 5, a daughter, Vera Jean Kemp Pavloff, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.