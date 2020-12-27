MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
HANEY — Ashley Haney, Roseburg, Dec. 16, a son, Kyren Jace Haney, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
WHITE — Chelsea Scott, Umpqua, Dec. 16, a daughter, Winter Dawn Marie White, 5 pounds 9 ounces.
BAKER — Autumn Estrada and Nathan Baker, Roseburg, Dec. 17, a son, Benson Alan Baker, 8 pounds 9 ounces.
RICHARDS — Erics Clack and Anthony Richards, Roseburg, Dec. 17, a daughter, Isla Rae Richards, 8 pounds.
BROUSSARD — Lauren and David Broussard, Roseburg, Dec. 18, a daughter, Marley Josephine Lovay Broussard, 6 pounds 9 ounces.
BURNS — Darian Mitchell and Justyn Burns, Dillard, Dec. 18, a daughter, Opal KayLee Burns, 8 pounds 15 ounces.
MAURO — Katie Phariss and Jacob Mauro, Roseburg, Dec. 18, a daughter, Mila Rae Mauro, 6 pounds 8 ounces.
PETTENGILL — Emily Kelley and Dustin Pettengill, Myrtle Creek, Dec. 18, a son, Jaxtyn Allan Pettengill, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
ROSE — Shelena and Freedom Rose, Roseburg, Dec. 18, a son, Samsionknight Mooney Rose, 5 pounds 13 ounces.
EVANS — Cheyanne and Jesse Evans, Roseburg, Dec. 19, a son, Brantley William Evans, 9 pounds 9 ounces.
SHOULTZ — Cynthia and Nathan Shoultz, Roseburg, Dec. 19, a son, Carter Arnold Shoultz, 8 pounds 1 ounce.
