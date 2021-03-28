MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
ATKINSON — Cristine and Brent Atkinson, Myrtle Creek, March 17, a son, Logan James Earl Atkinson, 9 pounds 4 ounces.
HAZEL — Haley and John Houston, Roseburg, March 18, a daughter, Jocelyn Monroe Hazel, 5 pounds 7 ounces.
PACINI — Kelsi Duke and Bryce Pacini, Roseburg, March 18, a daughter, Olive Ann Jean Pacini, 6 pounds 8 ounces.
YEATES — Mindy and Iain Yeates, Roseburg, March 19, a son, Jude Andrew Van Yeates, 9 pounds 11 ounces.
CERMAK — Haley Marshall-George and Kraig Cermak, Roseburg, March 20, a daughter, Spencer Grace Cermak, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
BOSTOCK — Riley and James Bostock, Winston, March 22, a daughter, Charlotte Jane Bostock, 8 pounds 4 ounces.
BERRY — Nichole and Kevin Berry, Sutherlin, March 23, a daughter, Kennedy Grace Berry, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
HANAN — Presley and Stephen Hanan, Roseburg, March 23, a daughter, Sonny Lynn Hanan, 7 pounds 0 ounces.
WADSWORTH — Kortney and Clayton Wadsworth, Roseburg, March 23, a daughter, Rose Lorraine Wadsworth, 8 pounds 9 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.