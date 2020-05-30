MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
GOODWIN — Kyrisa and Tyler Goodwin, Sutherlin, May 20, a son, Haven Michael Goodwin, 9 pounds 6 ounces.
PHILLIPS — Trista and Jesse Phillips, Roseburg, May 21, a son, Wesley Wayne Phillips, 9 pounds 11 ounces.
LESLIE — Amanda and Forrest Leslie, Roseburg, May 22, a son, Michael Lee Leslie, 8 pounds 14 ounces.
MALONE — Cory Forest Malone and Michael Malone, Winston, May 22, a son, Blake Michael Malone, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
PARRETT — Christina Kelley and Eric Parrett, Myrtle Creek, May 22, a son, Robert Wayne Parrett, 10 pounds 9 ounces.
REES — Whittney Stoppard and Cody Rees, Oakland, May 22, a son, Beau Jacob Joseph Rees, 6 pounds 15 ounces.
FORS — Jessica and Dylon Fors, Roseburg, May 23, a son, Dexter Eli Fors, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
YAEGER — Bobbi and Lyle Yaeger, Winchester, May 23, a son, Maverick Robert Yaeger, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
RUSSELL — Kimberlee and David Russell, Sutherlin, May 25, a daughter, Blu Russell, Female, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
WADE — Rebecca Warden and John Wade, Roseburg, May 25, a son, Yahknaan Ben Israel Wade, 5 pounds 15 ounces.
HUTTON — Angela and David Hutton, Roseburg, May 26, a daughter, Ivannia Izabella Hutton, 8 pounds 9 ounces.
BLANSETT — Amber Justice and Blayke Blansett, Myrtle Creek, May 27, a daughter, Kynzlee Jayde Blansett, 7 pounds 3 ounces.
TINGLE — Mackenzie and Jason Tingle, Roseburg, May 27, a son, Tucker James Tingle 6 pounds 11 ounces.
