Birth Announcements Sep 25, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGCRIPE — Janesciya Rackley and Kayde Cripe, Roseburg, Sept. 7, a son, Kalius Abel Cripes, 9 pounds 9 ounces.PINTO — Emily Greig and Carlos Pinto, Roseburg, Sept. 8, a daughter, Daenerys Marie Pinto, 5 pounds 7 ounces.BUSTRUM — Brooke and Brett Bustrum, Winston, Sept. 9, a son, Bennett Robert Bustrum, 5 pounds.IRWIN — Mariessa Mendenhall, Roseburg, Sept. 9, a son, Mateo Adley Chavez Irwin, 6 pounds 6 ounces.MEZGER — Amy Kottke and Tom Mezger, Roseburg, Sept. 8, a son, Samuel Alan Mezger, 8 pounds 9 ounces.NICHOLSON — Analicia and Rodney Nicholson, Glide, Sept. 9, a son, Brady James Nicholson, 7 pounds 2 ounces.FLEMMING — Veronica and Benjamin Flemming, Myrtle Creek, Sept. 10, a daughter, Renley Veronica Reid Flemming, 9 pounds 15 ounces.DORSEY — Hali and Jake Dorsey, Roseburg, Sept. 12, a son, Zene Dorsey, 7 pounds 7 ounces.PARKER — Jenna and Reggie Parker, Roseburg, Sept. 14, a son, Maverick Alan Parker, 7 pounds 6 ounces. ROGERS — Bryce and Erik Rogers, Roseburg, Sept. 15, a daughter, Kennedy Ann Rogers, 7 pounds 5 ounces.DAVIDSON — Kylie Holloway and Michael Davidson, Roseburg, Sept. 15, a son, William Joseph Davidson, 7 pounds.HOLLAND — Melissa Theresa Tymn and Jason Holland, Winston, Sept. 15, a daughter, Eliza Jean Holland, 7 pounds 2 ounces.BROUILLETTE — Chyanne Oliver and Nathan Brouillette, Roseburg, Sept. 16, a son, Malachai Alexander Brouillette, 7 pounds 10 ounces.CZUBASZEWSKI — Amber and Jonathan Czubaszewski, Roseburg, Sept. 16, a daughter, Liberty Kate Czubaszewski, 7 pounds 9 ounces.GRAUF — Kaylee and Beau Grauf, Sutherlin, Sept. 17, a daughter, Avery Mae Grauf, 6 pounds.SANDEN — Jesse Shrive and Ryan Sanden, Oakland, Sept. 19, a son, Wyatt Hawk Sanden, 7 pounds 12 ounces.SHEWEY — Cheyenne Mellin and Robert Shewey, Myrtle Creek, Sept. 19, a daughter, Madilyn Mae Shewey, 8 pounds 12 ounces.HEIMBUCK — Ember Elizabeth Heimbuck, Sutherlin, Sept. 19, a daughter, Noelle Joy Heimbuck, 6 pounds. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg Race Promotions begins construction of dirt track at Douglas County Speedway One dead, one critical in Sunday crash near Drain Powell motion to postpone trial delayed Roseburg Police investigate fight, gun shot following alleged assault Death Notices for September 22, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC NOW HIRING • LINE COOKS Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Riversdale Grange to hold monthly breakfast Oct. 1 Fall children’s and youth programs at Roseburg Public Library Gary Coelyn Joseph Henry Clyde Walter Eugene Burke
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.