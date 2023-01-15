Birth Announcements Jan 15, 2023 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGGIBBONS — Hailey Fisk and Shane Gibbons, Roseburg, Jan. 6, a daughter, Liliana Aurora Gibbons, 6 pounds 10 ounces.CALHOUN — Lyedia Craig and Cody Calhoun, Roseburg, Jan. 9, a son, Koda Levoan Calhoun, 6 pounds 8 ounces.TAYLOR — Roxie and Bryan Taylor, Roseburg, Jan. 10, a daughter, Zeva Ann Taylor, 6 pounds 9 ounces. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Myrtle Creek Andrew Coultas Jason Galbreath Aaron Thompson Medical Center Cheryl Daniel Shrum Marin Leigh Gidcumb Faye Moyer Nathaniel Moyer Jonathan Stevens Lee Stevens Evan Ellsworth Cody Braun Shay Stewart Maya Jean Sinclair Karlee Lynn Peterson Ryan Sinclair Thea Rae Sherman Brittany Justin Peterson Sonny Sherman Rylee Ann Premo Austin Arts Tyler Premo Devin Stapleton Natasha Steen Logan Heuer Cecelia Garcia Arreola Evan Hocker Dahlia Lynn-marie Hocker Sheldon Rosado Miriam Nayeli Jeremy Johnson Finlay Hydrography Ryan Jeanne Luis Gwen Meadow Huse Patrick Huse Sarah Jeffrey Allan Rudd Austin Warner Rogue Holland Devin Pacheco Aiden Davidson Noah Witt Daniel Howell Jose Robelo Daughter Kevin Smith Zachary Holland Cody Calhoun Liliana Aurora Gibbons Mercy Shane Gibbons Bryan Taylor Gibbon Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Forest Engineer & Road Administrator Most Popular Embattled dog trainer charged with misdemeanor animal abuse Myrtle Creek Police investigate former school employee Lifetime of curiosity leads to massive discovery by Roseburg High School graduate Douglas County man goes to federal prison on weapons, drug charges Two cars totaled, one catches fire in Wednesday crash Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Bradley John Scott Marge Altman Lois Ann Deatherage Gary Normal Cox Fash Coleeta Biles
