MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
PITTS — Shayna Bailey and Damien Pitts, Myrtle Creek, Sept. 1, a daughter, Eleanor Dawn Pitts, 6 pounds 11 ounces.
COWAN — Bridgett and Alexander Cowan, Roseburg, Sept. 3, a daughter, Evelyn May Cowan, 7 pounds.
FOLEY — Lana and Patrick Foley, Sutherlin, Sept. 3, a daughter, Sawyer Isabella Foley, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
STURGEON — Tara Sprugeon, Roseburg, Sept. 3, a daughter, Araya Sunshine Sturgeon, 8 pounds 15 ounces.
ANDERSON — Courtney Miller and Brandon Anderson, Sutherlin, Sept. 4, a daughter, Harperlynn Laree Anderson, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
HEWITT — Jess Gray and Brian Hewitt, Myrtle Creek, Sept. 5, a son, Abraham Ray Hewitt, 7 pounds 2 ounces.
HILL — Sadie Van Cleave and Daniel Hill, Roseburg, Sept. 6, a son, Mason Aaron Hill, 8 pounds 12 ounces.
BROCK — Ariana Brock and Jordan Cosner, Winston, Sept. 8, a son, Niklaus Exavior Brock, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
PRUNEDA-MANCHESTER — Stephanie Pruneda and David Manchester, Roseburg, Sept. 8, a son, Isaiah Isaul Pruneda–Manchester, 10 pounds 3 ounces.
WADDELL — Michaela Jeffredo and Jacob Waddell, Sutherlin, Sept. 8, a son, Jett Riggs Waddell, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
MELVIN — Kendall and Seth Melvin, Roseburg, Sept. 9, a son, Wesley Christopher Melvin, 7 pounds 15 ounces.
