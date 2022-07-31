Birth Announcements Jul 31, 2022 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGCURTIS-PONTON — Paris Curtis and Bryce Booth-Ponton, Roseburg, July 5, a son, Weston Russ Curtis-Ponton, 6 pounds 6 ounces.GLOVER — Carissa Gilpin, Oakland, July 20, a son, Asher Christian Glover, 10 pounds 3 ounces.WOOLLEY — Krystal Woolley, Sutherlin, July 22, a son, Izayah Thomas Allen Woolley, 8 pounds 1 ounce.AMELUNG — Cali Franklin and Zachary Amelung, Sutherlin, July 23, a son, Easton Matthew Amelung, 8 pounds 4 ounces. KNAPP-HIXSON — Leanna Knapp and Jonathan Hixson, Roseburg, July 23, a daughter, Charlotte Calliope Knapp-Hixson, 6 pounds 14 ounces.SAFFELL — Julie Monasmith and Brandon Saffell, Roseburg, July 23, a daughter, Ava Rose Saffell, 5 pounds 4 ounces.BATES — Victoria Herman and Michael Bates, Drain, July 25, a son, Milo Ashton Bates, 6 pounds 9 ounces.CARRILLO-MADER — Ashlyn Bunnell and Alvaro Carrillo, Roseburg, July 25, a daughter, Evelyn Elva Lou Carrillo-Mader, 7 pounds 14 ounces.SANGUINO — Rachel Brown and Refugio Sanguino, Sutherlin, July 26, a daughter, Selena Rae Sanguino, 6 pounds 1 ounce. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg contractor closes shop amid civil, small claims suits Defendants seek to dismiss medical negligence lawsuit filed by Phelps Space Age gas station opening soon in Roseburg New owners hope to develop the Parrot House into a family-friendly gathering place Phelps' defense asks to be present during evidence processing in Douglas County TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Keep reading for prizes at the library What's Up Umpqua Star Gazer: August 2022 Dennis Carr Armstrong guilty of attempted murder, assault
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.