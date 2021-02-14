MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
GEISLER — Ashley Burns and Dalton Geisler, Roseburg, Feb. 3, a son, Greyson Daniel James Geisler, 5 pounds 10 ounces.
HUNNICUTT — Sydni Maley and Josh Hunnicutt, Canyonville, Feb. 3, a daughter, Alyvia Faye Hunnicutt, 7 pounds 3 ounces.
ESCALANTE — Melinda Sizemore and Ta Dontea Escalante, Winston, Feb. 5, a daughter, Zygi Lou Corlee Escalante, 8 pounds 7 ounces.
CONTRATTO — Michelle and Jacob Contratto, Roseburg, Feb. 6, a son, Jace Jacobs Contratto, 9 pounds 3 ounces.
JARVIS — Stephanie and Dale Jarvis, Myrtle Creek, Feb. 8, a daughter, Liberty Pearl Jarvis, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
PYNCH — Arica and Trent Pynch, Roseburg, Feb. 8, a son, Cooper James Pynch, 7 pounds 3 ounces.
FLORES — Marina Flores, Roseburg, Feb. 9, a daughter, Evangeline Flores, 9 pounds 2 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.