Birth Announcements May 15, 2022

MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

DESOT — Danielle Yackle and Robert DeSot, Sutherlin, April 20, a daughter, Ivy Elizabeth DeSot, 4 pounds 5 ounces.

PENA-BAKER — Kendra Lawrence and Israel Pena-Baker, Roseburg, May 2, a daughter, Hazel Marie Pena-Baker, 5 pounds 15 ounces.

MAUPIN — Aubri Timmons and Jordan Maupin, Roseburg, May 3, a son, Oliver Jordan-Frances Maupin, 8 pounds 15 ounces.

LECHNER — Kathryn and David Lechner, Roseburg, May 4, a son, Calvin Glen Lechner, 7 pounds 11 ounces.

HUGHES — Kayleen and Jacob Hughes, Myrtle Creek, May 4, a daughter, Annalise Caroline Hughes, 7 pounds 13 ounces.

SMALLWOOD — Mariah Caporale and Kyle Smallwood, Roseburg, May 5, a son, Luca Lane Smallwood, 5 pounds 7 ounces.

BOWERS — Taylor Leonard and Andrew Bowers, Roseburg, May 5, a son, Rylan James Bowers, 6 pounds 7 ounces.

GRAY — Emma and Cody Gray, Myrtle Creek, May 5, a son, Brooks Daniel Gray, 8 pounds 4 ounces.

RISK — Miranda and Jerry Risk, Sutherlin, May 6, a son, Bennett Dale Risk, 8 pounds 4 ounces.

SISCO — Andrea and Jeff Sisco, Roseburg, May 7, a daughter, Annie Louise Sisco, 4 pounds 9 ounces.

VANCILL —Alyssa Wisecarver and Zachary Vancill, Roseburg, May 7, a son, Keizer Alexander Vancill, 8 pounds 10 ounces.

NIXON — Courtney and Brett Nixon, Roseburg, May 8, a daughter, Elliot Rose Nixon, 7 pounds 7 ounces.

RADFORD — Talesha and Jordan Radford, Roseburg, May 8, a son, Elijah Jordan Radford, 7 pounds 11 ounces.

WATKINS — Megan Jacobson and Michael Watkins, Winston, May 8, a daughter, Myla May Watkins, 6 pounds 9 ounces.

ANDERSON — Shannon Epperson and Tanner Anderson, Roseburg, May 9, a son, Tate John Anderson, 10 pounds 9 ounces.
