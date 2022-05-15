MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

DESOT — Danielle Yackle and Robert DeSot, Sutherlin, April 20, a daughter, Ivy Elizabeth DeSot, 4 pounds 5 ounces.

PENA-BAKER — Kendra Lawrence and Israel Pena-Baker, Roseburg, May 2, a daughter, Hazel Marie Pena-Baker, 5 pounds 15 ounces.

MAUPIN — Aubri Timmons and Jordan Maupin, Roseburg, May 3, a son, Oliver Jordan-Frances Maupin, 8 pounds 15 ounces.

LECHNER — Kathryn and David Lechner, Roseburg, May 4, a son, Calvin Glen Lechner, 7 pounds 11 ounces.

HUGHES — Kayleen and Jacob Hughes, Myrtle Creek, May 4, a daughter, Annalise Caroline Hughes, 7 pounds 13 ounces.

SMALLWOOD — Mariah Caporale and Kyle Smallwood, Roseburg, May 5, a son, Luca Lane Smallwood, 5 pounds 7 ounces.

BOWERS — Taylor Leonard and Andrew Bowers, Roseburg, May 5, a son, Rylan James Bowers, 6 pounds 7 ounces.

GRAY — Emma and Cody Gray, Myrtle Creek, May 5, a son, Brooks Daniel Gray, 8 pounds 4 ounces.

RISK — Miranda and Jerry Risk, Sutherlin, May 6, a son, Bennett Dale Risk, 8 pounds 4 ounces.

SISCO — Andrea and Jeff Sisco, Roseburg, May 7, a daughter, Annie Louise Sisco, 4 pounds 9 ounces.

VANCILL —Alyssa Wisecarver and Zachary Vancill, Roseburg, May 7, a son, Keizer Alexander Vancill, 8 pounds 10 ounces.

NIXON — Courtney and Brett Nixon, Roseburg, May 8, a daughter, Elliot Rose Nixon, 7 pounds 7 ounces.

RADFORD — Talesha and Jordan Radford, Roseburg, May 8, a son, Elijah Jordan Radford, 7 pounds 11 ounces.

WATKINS — Megan Jacobson and Michael Watkins, Winston, May 8, a daughter, Myla May Watkins, 6 pounds 9 ounces.

ANDERSON — Shannon Epperson and Tanner Anderson, Roseburg, May 9, a son, Tate John Anderson, 10 pounds 9 ounces.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.