MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
LANE — Lily and Charles Lane, Drain, Jan. 9, a daughter, Jazzlynn Sojourner Kaylynelle Lane, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
MOORE — Julianna & Jay Moore, Yoncalla, Jan. 9, a daughter, Remington Marie Lee Moore, 7 pounds 1 ounce.
RUEL — Jessica Wellman & Stephen Ruel, Sutherlin, Jan. 9, a daughter, Quincy Allen Ruel, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
FISHER — Halie & Eli Fisher, Roseburg, Jan. 10, a daughter, Jaxlynn Marie Kala Fisher, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
PIKE — Veronica Turner Floyd and Gavin Pike, Winston, Jan. 13, a son, London Tommy Pike, 9 pounds 4 ounces.
BOTNER — Kayla and Zachary Botner, Yoncalla, Jan. 14, a daughter, Annie Mae Botner, 5 pounds 15 ounces.
