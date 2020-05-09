MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
SETTLES — Kristina Stafford and Darrell Settles Jr., Myrtle Creek, April 27, a daughter, Amber Rose Settles, 6 pounds 8 ounces.
SETTLES — Kristina Stafford and Darrell Settles Jr., Myrtle Creek, April 27, a son, Jeremiah James Settles, 6 pounds 9 ounces.
KITZROW — Kara and Scott Kitzrow, Roseburg, April 28, a son, Kellen Carlson Kitzrow, 8 pounds 10 ounces.
BELL — Leah Bell, Canyonville, April 29, a daughter, Annika Mae Bell, 7 pounds 15 ounces.
DAHL — Maegan and Tyson Dahl, Roseburg, April 30, a son, Rocker Wayne Dahl, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
SILVA — Kayla Baker and Rory Silva, Roseburg, April 30, a son, Lincoln Michael Silva, 7 pounds 1 ounce.
LUPHER — Elizabeth and Joseph Lupher, Roseburg, May 1, a son, Joseph Scott Lupher, 7 pounds 15 ounces.
KIRKHAM — Cathleen and Benhamin Kirkham, Roseburg, May 4, a son, Baylor Axton Kirkham, 5 pounds 10 ounces.
FISHBAUGHER — Alexis and Glenn Fishbaugher, Roseburg, May 5, a son, Atticus Klaus Fishbaugher, 8 pounds 10 ounces.
THOMAS — Jenna and Ryan Thomas, Winston, May 5, a daughter, Taylor Amelia Thomas, 8 pounds 6 ounces.
ROBERTS — Lacey Blankenship & Nicholas Roberts, Roseburg, May 6, a son, Lucas James Roberts, 8 pounds 14 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.