MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

CHILCOTT — Alexandria Pereira and Hagen Chilcott, Roseburg, June 16, a son, David Wayne Chilcott, 7 pounds 13 ounces.

HOWARD — Kimberly and Dustin Howard, Myrtle Creek, June 17, a son, Barrett Rhett Howard, 8 pounds 4 ounces.

LUSCOMBE — Melissa and Dakota Luscombe, Camas Valley, June 17, a son, Boone Curtis Luscombe, 7 pounds 1 ounce.

HATTON — Whitney and Dustin Hatton, Roseburg, June 18, a daughter, Bella Jo-Ruth Hatton, 8 pounds 4 ounces.

GAMBILL — Ashley Hunt and Tyler Gambill, Oakland, June 20, a son, Odd Thorin Gambill, 8 pounds 14 ounces.

GOULD — Aryn Voigt and Travis Gould, Roseburg, June 21, a son, Luca Ryan Elijah Gould, 7 pounds 4 ounces.

WEBB — Brandy Almquist and Tim Webb, Sutherlin, June 21, a son, Roman Samuel Webb, 6 pounds 10 ounces.

