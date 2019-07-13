MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
COOLBAUGH — Christeana Delaney, Winston, July 1, a daughter, Lillian Billy Sue Coolbaugh, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
CALHOUN — Lyedia Craig and Cody Calhoun, Roseburg, July 4, a daughter, Katy Sue Calhoun, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
DEVER — Julie and Kyle Dever, Roseburg, July 5, a son, Levi Thomas Dever, 8 pounds 1 ounce.
ERICKSON — Amanda Siler and Joseph Erickson, Oakland, July 5, a daughter, Freya Kay Erickson, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
PAYNE — Jane Mulholland, Myrtle Creek, July 5, a son, Dayton Cooper Payne, 9 pounds 10 ounces.
WILCOX — Shaylee Goodman and Tyler Wilcox, Sutherlin, July 5, a daughter, Natalia Lynn Wilcox, 6 pounds 13 ounces.
HODGSON — Toney McDougal and Rustin Hodgson, Myrtle Creek, July 6, a daughter, Saiyan Lee Hodgson, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
PFEUFFER — Sarah and Bobby Pfeuffer, Myrtle Creek, July 7, a son Braven Daric Pfeuffer, 9 pounds 11 ounces.
GEISLER — Mackenzie Geisler, Roseburg, July 8, a daughter, Haven Marie Geisler, 5 pounds 15 ounces.
O’BRIEN — Nicole and Joseph O’Brien, Roseburg, July 9, a son, Jack Robert O’Brien, 7 pounds 1 ounce.
RUSSELL — Kimberly Knighten and Jason Russell, Roseburg, July 9, a son, Silas Owen Russell, 9 pounds 9 ounces.
MYERS — Brittany Myers, Roseburg, July 10, a daughter, Seraphina Thea Rose Myers, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
