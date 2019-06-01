MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
LYONS — Maddyson Debaca and Gage Lyons, Sutherlin, May 21, a son, Ryker Allen Lyons, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
GATES — Danielle and Tyler Gates, Roseburg, May 22, a daughter, Harper Ray Gates, 7 pounds 15 ounces.
SINES — Erica Jones and Anthony Sines, Roseburg, May 24, a daughter, Aubrie Dawn Sines, 6 pounds 13 ounces.
STANDLEY — Rylynn Schumacher and Christopher Binder, Glide, May 24, a daughter, Marlee Jean Standley, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
WOODARD — Layken Woodard and Shelby Post, Rosburg, May 25, a daughter, Dylan Lee Jeanne Woodard, 7 pounds 12 ounces.
LILES — Shantel and Austyn Liles, Winston, May 29, a daughter, Parker Annebelle Liles, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
