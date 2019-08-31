MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
MEIL — Victoria and Jamie Meil, Roseburg, Aug. 22, a daughter, Aria Jean Meil, 6 pounds 9 ounces.
AASEN — Kinzie and Andrew Aasen, Myrtle Point, Aug. 23, a daughter, Savanah Rose Aasen, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
ADAMS — Kelsey and Jeremiah Adams, Roseburg, Aug. 23, a daughter, Hailey Justine Adams, 8 pounds 13 ounces.
MILLER — Mindy Zakel and Aaron Miller, Roseburg, Aug. 23, a son, Hudson James Miller, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
CAPETANELIS — Brittany Walenta and Thomas Capetanelis, Roseburg, Aug. 24, a son, Demetrius Manuel Capetanelis, 9 pounds 14 ounces.
BUMGARDNER — Whitney and Brandon Bumgardner, Winston, Aug. 25, a son, Jackson Keith Bumgardner, 8 pounds 12 ounces.
YODER — Melanie Suggs and Tyson Yoder, Roseburg, Aug. 26, a daughter, Journy Chevelle-Lee Yoder, 8 pounds 13 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.