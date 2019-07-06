MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
SCHLUETER — Courtney and Jacob Schlueter, Winston, June 26, a son, Leo Douglas Schlueter, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
SCRIVEN — Jesse and Wanchalermporn Scriven, Roseburg, June 26, a son, Anulok Jesse Scriven, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
BERGER — Tinika Baker and Justin Berger, Roseburg, June 27, a daughter, Westlyn Rayne Berger, 6 pounds 7 ounces.
KNAPP-HIXSON — Leanna Knapp and Jonathan Hixson, Myrtle Creek, June 28, a daughter, Aurora Reneé Knapp-Hixson, 5 pounds 13 ounces.
MCCLANAHAN — Adrianne Eatherton and Ryan McClanahan, Glide, June 28, a daughter, Camille Michelle McClanahan, 8 pounds 3 ounces.
TWIBELL — Lauren and Jeff Twibell, Roseburg, June 29, a son, Nolan Allen Twibell, 6 pounds 15 ounces.
FERGUSON — Jessica and Rex Ferguson, Roseburg, June 30, a son, Emrik Michael Ferguson, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
SPARKS — Tambrie Henderson and Jason Sparks, Sutherlin, June 30, a daughter, Eretria Lynn Rose Sparks, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
EZELL — Stacy Childs and Jayson Ezell, Roseburg, July 2, a son, Bransen Lee Ezell, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
MARTINEZ — Rebekah Martinez, Elkton, July 2, a daughter, Selena Rose Martinez, 6 pounds 9 ounces.
RAGON — Andrea and Brett Ragon, Roseburg, July 2, a daughter, Charlotte Kate Ragon, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
