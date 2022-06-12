MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

DREIER — Chelsee Dreier and Paul Polamalu, Roseburg, June 1, a daughter, Aubree Ann Dreier, 7 pounds.

MARTINEZ — Stephanie Renee Martinez, Roseburg, June 1, a daughter, Kynzley Rae Martinez, 4 pounds 5 ounces.

MARTINEZ — Stephanie Renee Martinez, Roseburg, June 1, a son, Mateyo Emilio Martinez, 5 pounds 8 ounces.

ANDERSON — Kayla Zorn, Sutherlin, June 2, a son, Wilder Horizon Richard Anderson, 4 pounds 13 ounces.

WATTMAN — Natalie and Derrik Wattman, Sutherlin, June 2, a daughter, Presley Quinn Wattman, 7 pounds 15 ounces.

WALTER — Juliet Moore and Chance Walter, Roseburg, June 4, a son, Dorin Drennen Walter, 7 pounds 2 ounces.

WALTER — Juliet Moore and Chance Walter, Roseburg, June 4, a daughter, Lennon Jean Walter, 6 pounds 10 ounces.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.