Birth Announcements Jun 12, 2022

MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

DREIER — Chelsee Dreier and Paul Polamalu, Roseburg, June 1, a daughter, Aubree Ann Dreier, 7 pounds.

MARTINEZ — Stephanie Renee Martinez, Roseburg, June 1, a daughter, Kynzley Rae Martinez, 4 pounds 5 ounces.

MARTINEZ — Stephanie Renee Martinez, Roseburg, June 1, a son, Mateyo Emilio Martinez, 5 pounds 8 ounces.

ANDERSON — Kayla Zorn, Sutherlin, June 2, a son, Wilder Horizon Richard Anderson, 4 pounds 13 ounces.

WATTMAN — Natalie and Derrik Wattman, Sutherlin, June 2, a daughter, Presley Quinn Wattman, 7 pounds 15 ounces.

WALTER — Juliet Moore and Chance Walter, Roseburg, June 4, a son, Dorin Drennen Walter, 7 pounds 2 ounces.

WALTER — Juliet Moore and Chance Walter, Roseburg, June 4, a daughter, Lennon Jean Walter, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
