MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
FOX — Misty and Justin Fox, Winston, April 6, a son, Rylan Miller Fox, 8 pounds 14 ounces.
BENDELE — Melia and Kody Bendele, Roseburg, April 8, a son, Ezra Luke Bendele, 9 pounds 4 ounces.
RABERN — Jenny and Sabastian Rabern, Myrtle Creek, April 8, a son, Locke Cy Rabern, 9 pounds 14 ounces.
WARD — Amber Russell and Ben Ward, Sutherlin, April 8, a daughter, Braelyn Anna Lee Ward, 7 pounds 1 ounce.
DUFUR — Breeanne Ricks and Daniel Dufur, Myrtle Creek, April 9, a daughter, Dream Charlie-Jo Dufur, 5 pounds 2 ounces.
MURPHY — Denelle and Daniel Murphy, Glide, April 9, a daughter, Elsie Marie Murphy, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
SCHROEDER — Jessica and Nicolas Schroeder, Roseburg, April 10, a son, Elijah Clyde Schroeder, 7 pounds 6 ounces.
WATSON — Dakota and Nicholas Watson, Roseburg, April 10, a son, Lain Ridley Watson, 7 pounds 1 ounces.
LOPER — Mckennah Trombley and James Loper, Roseburg, April 11, a daughter, Gwenevere Jo Loper, 5 pounds 5 ounces.
COOPER — Katherine and Benjamin Cooper, Roseburg, April 12, a daughter, Eleanor Lynn Cooper, 6 pounds 5 ounces.
BALLARD — Candace and John Ballard, Winchester, April 13, a son, Braxton John Michael Ballard, 8 pounds.
SAWYER — Crystal and Shaun Sawyer, Roseburg, April 13, a son, Zayden James Sawyer, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
MARTIN — Isabelle Morris and Michael Martin, Roseburg, April 14, a daughter, Maddison-Grace Mae-Rose Martin, 5 pounds 14 ounces.
BECKER — Shawna Marquez and Christopher Becker, Yoncalla, April 15, a son, Jameson Ryan Becker, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
FIELDS — Kayla and Kyle Fields, Glide, April 15, a son, Wade Lawrence Fields, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
