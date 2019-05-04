MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
BOYE — Sarah and Cody Boye, Canyonville, April 24, a son, Wyatt Daniel Boye, 8 pounds 15 ounces.
JONES — Kayla and Justin Jones, Roseburg, April 24, a son, Talynn Alexander Jones, 7 pounds 15 ounces.
STIDHAM — Ashley and David Stidham, Roseburg, April 24, a son, Silas David Stidham, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
TOSCANO — McKenzie Middleton and Ryan Toscano, Sutherlin, April 24, a daughter, Luna May Grace Toscano, 6 pounds 5 ounces.
YODER — Janelle and Charles Yoder, Roseburg, April 24, a son, Lincoln Alfred Yoder, 8 pounds 9 ounces.
HAMLIN — Celia and Mattheew Hamlin, Roseburg, April 25, a daughter, Bethany Lorne Hamlin, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
MCALLISTER — Aileen Cobb and Brandon McAllister, Winston, April 28, a son, Micah Ryder McAllister, 9 pounds 11 ounces.
ALEXANDER — Alexandra Stanley and Nathaniel Alexander, Sutherlin, April 29, a son, Zayven Lee-Leon Alexander, 9 pounds.
HARRIS — Steven and Rebekah Harris, Roseburg, April 29, a son, Thomas Michael Harris, 9 pounds.
BOOTH — Shania and Cody Booth, Roseburg, April 30, a daughter, Autumn Nicole Booth, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
WALKER — Shae-Lynn Ellison and Justin Walker, Roseburg, May 1, a daughter, Teegan Royal Walker, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
