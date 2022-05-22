MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

BASINGER — Briane Gillam and Henry Basinger, Myrtle Creek, May 12, a son, Bentley Joe Basinger, 6 pounds 6 ounces.

LEE — Taylor Marquez and Austin Silmon, Roseburg, May 12, a son, Ryker Calvin Lee, 8 pounds 2 ounces.

COLLINS — Amber Bowlby, Myrtle Creek, May 13, a son, Brantley Roland Allen Collins, 6 pounds 8 ounces.

FOWLER — Kristen Lee and Joshua Fowler, Sutherlin, May 13, a daughter, Aubrey Dawn Fowler, 8 pounds 3 ounces.

HANDSAKER — Heather Koch and Ethan Handsaker, Myrtle Creek, May 13, a son, Jeremiah Dale Wayne Handsaker, 8 pounds 2 ounces.

LANG — Delcina Pepiot and Ricco Lang, Drain, May 17, a daughter, Hadlee Sue Lang, 6 pounds 11 ounces.

