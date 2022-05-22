Birth Announcements May 22, 2022 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGBASINGER — Briane Gillam and Henry Basinger, Myrtle Creek, May 12, a son, Bentley Joe Basinger, 6 pounds 6 ounces.LEE — Taylor Marquez and Austin Silmon, Roseburg, May 12, a son, Ryker Calvin Lee, 8 pounds 2 ounces.COLLINS — Amber Bowlby, Myrtle Creek, May 13, a son, Brantley Roland Allen Collins, 6 pounds 8 ounces.FOWLER — Kristen Lee and Joshua Fowler, Sutherlin, May 13, a daughter, Aubrey Dawn Fowler, 8 pounds 3 ounces.HANDSAKER — Heather Koch and Ethan Handsaker, Myrtle Creek, May 13, a son, Jeremiah Dale Wayne Handsaker, 8 pounds 2 ounces.LANG — Delcina Pepiot and Ricco Lang, Drain, May 17, a daughter, Hadlee Sue Lang, 6 pounds 11 ounces. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Myrtle Creek Joshua Fowler Wayne Handsaker Kristen Lee Henry Basinger Medical Center Heather Koch Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular McConkey Jr. sentenced to 27 years for rape, incest Douglas County voters not likely to fund school bonds Douglas County voters reject push to join Idaho Boice close to securing re-election, Greater Idaho Movement gains ground Semitruck overturns, spilling hay bales onto Garden Valley Boulevard TOP JOBS News Review Carriers City of Canyonville is Hiring COASTAL FORESTER Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Alfred McCordquodale Richard Livermore Chamber Corner: Moving forward together Death Notices for May 22, 2022 Betty Burton Brinkerhoff
