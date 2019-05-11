MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
GEYER — Shelby and Anthony Geyer, Roseburg, April 23, a daughter, Nora Nell Geyer, 6 pounds 8 ounces.
ANDERSON — Rose and Luke Anderson, Roseburg, May 1, a son, Dash Allen Anderson, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
FREAR — Wendy Mecum and Jay Frear, Roseburg, May 3, a son, Kronos Michael Frear, 5 pounds 4 ounces.
ROGERS — Erik and Bryce Rogers, Roseburg, May 3, a son, Jace Skyler Rogers, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
TICHOTA — Tyler and Mikiah Tichota, Glide, May 3, a son, Ryker Lee Tichota, 7 pounds 3 ounces.
DICKSON — Briana and Mitchell Dickson, Roseburg, May 6, a daughter, Ramzee Louise Dickson, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
MAINZ — Ariel and Jacob Mainz, Roseburg, May 6, a son, Lucas Xavier Mainz, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
PATTERSON — Destiny Snider, May 6, a daughter, Zaralynn Collea-Saleen Patterson, 8 pounds 3 ounces.
NOFFSINGER — Shannon and Richard Noffsinger, Roseburg, May 7, a daughter, Willow Sky Noffsinger, 7 pounds 15 ounces.
ZIVANOVIC — Mariah May and Bryan Zivanovic, Roseburg, May 8, a son, August Paul Zivanovic, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
