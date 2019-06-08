MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
PLATT — Emily Inskeep and Jacob Allen Platt, Glendale, May 28, a son, Jude Daniel Platt, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
PALM — Madisson Baker and Levi Palm, Roseburg, May 29, a daughter, Nayelli Fae Palm, 7 pounds 2 ounces.
PERRY — Jeannie Simpson and Steven Perry, Roseburg, May 29, a son, Deklin Atticus Perry, 8 pounds 2 ounces.
DANIELS — Mandy and Alex Daniels, Winston, May 30, a son, Conner Jo Daniels, 9 pounds 3 ounces.
PECHENY — Felicia Meeker and Joseph Pecheny, Roseburg, May 30, a son, Jason Rory Pecheny, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
COULTAS — Cheryl and Andrew Coultas, Roseburg, May 31, a daughter, Raven Dian Coultas, 5 pounds 10 ounces.
REED — Krystal and Jacob Reed, Sutherlin, May 31, a son, Jacob Allen Reed, 7 punds 11 ounces.
SITTER — Kellie Roper and Kiel Sitter, Roseburg, May 31, a son, Silas Lauren Sitter, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
WELLS — Mariah Welter and Cody Wells, Roseburg, May 31, a daughter, Paizley Nadine Wells, 2 pounds 8 ounces.
WILCOX — Kelsey and Daniel Wilcox, Roseburg, May 31, a daughter, Kinslee Mae Wilcox, 7 pounds 6 ounces.
GILBERT — Sonia Correa and Angel Gilbert, Myrtle Creek, June 1, a daughter, Penelope Anna-Marie Gilbert, 5 pounds 12 ounces.
BOYD — Alexandria Murdock and Jonathan Boyd, Sutherlin, June 2, a daughter, Ravaelynn Rome Boyd, 8 pounds 7 ounces.
WIDDIFIELD — Sara Potter and Brandon Widdifield, Roseburg, June 2, a daughter, Aurora Ira Widdifield, 5 pounds 1 ounce.
KOHLHOFF — Michelle and Andrew Kohlhoff, Roseburg, June 3, a daughter, Mia Jo Kohlhoff, 7 pounds 15 ounces.
