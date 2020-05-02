MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
MARTIN — Jennifer and Russell Martin, Glide, April 24, a daughter, Violet Ruby Martin, 8 pounds.
SCOTT — Kendall and Devin Scott, Roseburg, April 24, a son, Landon Conrad Scott, 8 pounds 14 ounces.
BATES — Tayah Burton and Justin Bates, Roseburg, April 27, a son, Jameson Daniel Bates, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
BLANCHARD-MILTON — Anastasia Blanchard and Ryan Milton, Roseburg, April 27, a son, Alexzander Levi Blanchard-Milton, 1 pound 14 ounces.
BLANCHARD-MILTON — Anastasia Blanchard and Ryan Milton, Roseburg, April 27, a daughter, Amara Consuelo Blanchard-Milton, 1 pounds 12 ounces.
