MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
SKINNER — Kristina and Taylor Skinner, Glide, Feb. 7, a daughter, Oaklee Ann Skinner, 9 pounds 6 ounces.
THOMAS — Tymber Burkett and Terry Thomas, Winston, Feb. 8, a son, Teegan Michael Thomas, 8 pounds 4 ounces.
BOWMAN — Dylan and Kenneth Bowman, Winston, Feb. 10, a son, Avery Lee Bowman, 8 pounds 6 ounces.
FERREIRA — Samantha Wreden, Myrtle Creek, Feb. 10, a son, Jacob Anthony Ferreira, 5 pounds 10 ounces.
HEAVEN — Jennifer Jakubiec and Ryan Heaven, Roseburg, Feb. 10, a daughter, Alison Joy Heaven, 5 pounds 12 ounces.
HUNT — Timberlie Dishman and Alexander Hunt, Myrtle Creek, a son, Henry Alexander Hunt, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
MURDOCK — Kimberly Fitts and Kylor Murdock, Roseburg, Feb. 10, a daughter, Delaney Blake Murdock, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
CADY — Jodi and Sky Cady, Myrtle Creek, Feb. 11, a daughter, Callie Sojourner Cady, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
FERRANDO — Sylvia and Cody Ferrando, Sutherlin, Feb. 11, a daughter, Monroe Storm Ferrando, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
SOLOMON — Kyra Welker and Jagun Solomon, Sutherlin, Feb. 11, a daughter, Delphina Lynn Solomon, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
TORRES — Jennifer and Matthew Torres, Roseburg, Feb. 11, a daughter, Sadie Mabel Torres, 6 pounds 7 ounces.
BRAUN — Simone Ball and Chad Braun, Roseburg, Feb. 12, a son, Cooper King Braun, 8 pounds 13 ounces.
COLE — Mandie and Jeffrey Cole, Roseburg, Feb. 12, a son, Jeffrey Roland Cole III, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
HOLCOMB — Kayla Watson and Cody Holcomb, Winston, Feb. 12, a daughter, Rosalie Lynn Holcomb, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
PEREZ — Florence and Edgar Perez, Roseburg, Feb. 12, a daughter, Leah Emily Perez, 9 pounds 13 ounces.
DAVID — Makenzie and Kyle David, Roseburg, Feb. 13, a son, Dawson Lee Maverick David, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
RUMMEL — Sarah Burdett and Josh Rummel, Sutherlin, Feb. 14, a daughter, Daisy Annabelle Rummel, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
ZEBOOR — Marianoel Gilman and Chris Zeboor, Roseburg, Feb. 14, a son, Anthony George Zeboor, 6 pounds 15 ounces.
BRONSON — Melissa and Ryan Bronson, Roseburg, Feb. 15, a daughter, Eleanor Leslie Bronson, 9 pounds.
