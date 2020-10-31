MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
ALESSIO — Kylee and Vincent Allessio, Sutherlin, Oct. 8, a daughter, Vada Yvonne Allessio, 7 pounds 6 ounces.
GURNEY — Mamie and James Gurney, Roseburg, Oct. 20, a son, Jethro James Gurney, 6 pounds 13 ounces.
LAROCQUE — Izabella Rodriguez and Elijah LaRocque, Roseburg, Oct. 20, a son, Brody Eric LaRocque, 8 pounds 15 ounces.
SELLMAN — Nina Sellman and Jesse Stepp, Winston, Oct. 20, a son, Matthew Gabriel Sellman, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
MOLITOR — Laurina Lacey and David Molitor, Roseburg, Oct. 21, a daughter, Raylee Ann Molitor, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
POWELL — Jasmine and Nicholas Powell, Roseburg, Oct. 21, a son, Benjamin David Powell, 8 pounds 8 ounces.
BATES — Alicia Heiden and Levi Bates, Sutherlin, Oct. 22, a daughter, Azrael Izabella Rose Bates, 7 pounds 3 ounces.
HOGAN — Kathrine and Micah Hogan, Roseburg, Oct. 22, a son, Declan Bartholomew Hogan, 8 pounds 3 ounces.
COPENHAVER — Ivory and Houston Copenhaver, Sutherlin, Oct. 23, a son, Ryder Larry Leon Copenhaver, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
MCAVOY — Kaitlinn Cook and Mark McAvoy, Roseburg, Oct. 23, a son, Carter Joseph Ray McAvoy, 8 pounds 3 ounces.
AITKEN — Janikka and James Aitken, Roseburg, Oct. 24, a son, Samuel Lewis Aitken, 9 pounds 15 ounces.
MADDOX — Briana Wall and Darrick Maddox, Roseburg, Oct. 24, a daughter, Airadessa Rei–Lynn Louise Maddox, 5 pounds 6 ounces.
MAUPIN — Aubri Timmons and Jordon Maupin, Dillard, Oct. 24, a daughter, Opal Lynn Maupin, 8 pounds 4 ounces.
MOREY — Tamra and Kevin Morey, Winston, Oct. 26, a son, Tegan James Morey, 7 pounds 2 ounces.
PAGAN — Hilary and Lorenzo Pagan, Oakland, Oct. 26, a daughter, Sofia Opal Pagan, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
HELD — Johanna and Rob Held, Sutherlin, Oct. 27, a daughter, Elizabeth Jo Held, 8 pounds 7 ounces.
