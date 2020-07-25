MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
MCGINNIS — Keeley and Jack McGinnis, Roseburg, July 6, a son, Beau Riley McGinnis, 8 pounds 5 ounces.
COMSTOCK — Vanessa and Kevin Comstock, Sutherlin, July 8, a son, Colt Caious Comstock, 9 pounds 1 ounces.
SYRIE — Allysa Truitt and Nicolas Syrie, Winston, July 8, Camden Carl Syrie, 7 pounds 1 ounces.
MCDONALD — Tiffanie and Eric McDonald, Sutherlin, July 9, a son, Howard Bradley McDonald, 6 pounds 15 ounces.
ARROWOOD — Drue Kirkes and Kaleb Arrowood, Myrtle Creek, July 10, a daughter, Kymber Rose Arrowood, 7 pounds.
FABELA — Shawna and Jose Fabela, Idleyld Park, July 10, a son, Jose Guadalupe Fabela II, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
PFAU — Erica and Chris Pfau, Roseburg, July 13, a daughter, Zoe Rainbow Pfau, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
STANDLEY — Bethany and Alan Standley, Roseburg, July 13, a son, Harrison Jacob Standley, 8 pounds 9 ounces.
MEZGER — Amy Kottke and Douglas Mezger Jr., Roseburg, July 15, a daughter, Corinn Leigh Mezger, 8 pounds 11 ounces.
SMITH — Kelli Mendiaz and Justin Smith, Roseburg, July 15, a daughter, Quinn Innes Smith, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
ALCARAZ — Jacey Dawson and Trevor Alcaraz, Riddle, July 16, a son, Zaidyn Alcaraz, 7 pounds 2 ounces.
LING — Mary Ling, Roseburg, July 17, a daughter, Elizabeth Anne Ling, 7 pounds.
TUCKER — Kaylee and Michael Tucker, Sutherlin, July 17, a son, Jack Wayne Tucker, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
NIXON — Ashley Eslinger and Joshua Nixon, Sutherlin, July 19, a daughter, Ruby Dawn Nixon, 9 pounds 2 ounces.
PRIDE — Brittany and John Pride, Oakland, July 19, a son, Asher Dale Pride, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
CAMPOS — Marisa Williams and Jace Campos, Camas Valley, July 20, a son, Hayden Charles Campos, 9 pounds.
CULBERTSON — Taya Hayes and Nikkolas Culbertson, Myrtle Creek, July 20, a daughter, Karson Anna Marie Culbertson, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
DOLLAR — Nicole King and Jeremy Dollar, Roseburg, July 21, a son, Ezrah Joseph Dollar, 9 pounds.
JACKSON — AnnaRose Zien, Roseburg, July 21, a daughter, Sophia Renee Jackson, 4 pounds 10 ounces.
RUCKER — Taylor and Wiliam Rucker, Winston, a daughter, Madison Nadine Rucker, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
WING — Alison and Tyrone Wing, Roseburg, July 21, a son, Landon Solace Wing, 6 pounds 2 ounces.
