MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
BURTON — Hayley Toney and Jeremiah Burton, Myrtle Creek, April 6, a daughter, Nova Neiromei Marie Burton, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
JARA — Arcelia and Jefferey Jara, Roseburg, April 6, a son, Eztra Joaquin Jara, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
MANESS — Alma Aguayo and Darrin Maness, Myrtle Creek, April 6, a son, Deejay Eugene Maness, 5 pounds 13 ounces.
SCOFIELD — Martha and Jamin Scofield, Roseburg, April 6, a daughter, Eva Elise Scofield, 8 pounds.
THOMAS — Alexandra and Chance Thomas, Winston, April 7, a daughter, Nova Charlie Thomas, 8 pounds.
ROBERTS — Heather Hollenbeck and David Roberts, Winston, April 7, a daughter, Rymington Marie Roberts, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
NUNES — Sheila Wilbur and Shawn Nunes, Roseburg, April 8, a son, Conner Van Nunes, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
BROWN — Jorden Zerbach and Taylor Brown, Roseburg, April 11, a son, Maverick Walker Brown, 7 lbs 5 oz.
MCKILLIP — Savannah and KC McKillip, Roseburg, April 11, a son, Dodge Roy McKillip, 8 lbs 1 oz.
BUTLER — Shannon Wells & David Butler, Winston, April 12, a son, Parker Emmett Butler, 7 lbs 2 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.