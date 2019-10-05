MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
ALVES — Jacqueline Alves, Riddle, Sept. 24, a daughter, Harlow Freda Alves, 6 pounds 9 ounces.
LIVESAY — Hailee and Jerimiah Livesay, Oakland, Sept. 26, a son, Waylon Robert Livesay, 8 pounds.
MCDONALD — Ashley and Brandon McDonald, Sutherlin, Sept. 27, a son, Jaxon Scott McDonald, 3 pounds 5 ounces.
MCDONALD — Ashley and Brandon McDonald, Sutherlin, Sept. 27, a son, Logan Charles McDonald, 5 pounds 7 ounces.
SCOTT — Jessica Melvin and Ty Scott, Myrtle Creek, Sept. 27, a son, Dallas Lee Scott, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
PAGE — Kaitlyn Smith Young and Cody Page, Riddle, Sept. 28, a daughter, Azealia Ann Page, 5 pounds 15 ounces.
WILSON — Helynn and Brian Wilson, Sept. 28, a daughter, Victoria Jean Wilson, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
MADDUX — Colene Sternberg and Joseph Maddux, Roseburg, Sept. 29, a daughter, Juliette Charlize Maddux, 6 pounds 4 ounces.
ALLEN — Eva Uribe-Schaefer and Darrion Allen, Roseburg, Sept. 30, a daughter, Brynlee Rose Allen, 7 pounds 12 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.