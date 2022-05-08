Birth Announcements May 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGESTRADA — Alicia Estrada and Elijah Bares, Glide, April 27, a daughter, Violet Ann Estrada, 7 pounds 3 ounces.JONES-POULSEN — Brittany Jones and James Poulsen, Winston, April 27, a daughter, Octavia Rayne Jones-Poulsen, 8 pounds 3 ounces.WALKER — Summer Eates and Christopher Walker, Roseburg, April 28, a daughter, Sparrow Mae Walker, 8 pounds 2 ounces.BOX — Kaya and Brandon Box, Winston, April 29, a son, Jackson Lee Box, 7 pounds 7 ounces.SMITH — Abigail Smith, Yoncalla, April 29, a son, Zakias Ezekiel Smith, 7 pounds 4 ounces.SWAN — Chantel and Angus Swan, Oakland, April 30, a son, Cliff Walker Swan, 8 pounds 5 ounces.CLOWSER — Eriana Gonzalez and Shane Clowser, Roseburg, May 2, a daughter, Hazel May Clowser, 8 pounds 9 ounces. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Winston man brutally beaten, recovering in Portland hospital Roseburg man accused of assaulting parents over potential move Douglas County gears up for grilled cheese event Cox Media Group Acquires Two Eugene, Oregon TV Stations Brandon Bowers TOP JOBS News Review Carriers News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC The City of Roseburg is recruiting for Maintenance II Assigned to Facilities ART INSTRUCTOR WANTED Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Nine things you need to know before renting an RV Blue jack-et of all trades: Sutherlin, local FFA chapters compete in six state competitions Roseburg Public Library book groups evolve What's Up Diane Kathryn Neeley
