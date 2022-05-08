MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

ESTRADA — Alicia Estrada and Elijah Bares, Glide, April 27, a daughter, Violet Ann Estrada, 7 pounds 3 ounces.

JONES-POULSEN — Brittany Jones and James Poulsen, Winston, April 27, a daughter, Octavia Rayne Jones-Poulsen, 8 pounds 3 ounces.

WALKER — Summer Eates and Christopher Walker, Roseburg, April 28, a daughter, Sparrow Mae Walker, 8 pounds 2 ounces.

BOX — Kaya and Brandon Box, Winston, April 29, a son, Jackson Lee Box, 7 pounds 7 ounces.

SMITH — Abigail Smith, Yoncalla, April 29, a son, Zakias Ezekiel Smith, 7 pounds 4 ounces.

SWAN — Chantel and Angus Swan, Oakland, April 30, a son, Cliff Walker Swan, 8 pounds 5 ounces.

CLOWSER — Eriana Gonzalez and Shane Clowser, Roseburg, May 2, a daughter, Hazel May Clowser, 8 pounds 9 ounces.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.