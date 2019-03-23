MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
HAAS — Ann Foote and Joey Haas, Roseburg, Mar. 13, a daughter, Scarlett Jettie Haas, 5 pounds 1 ounce.
DEEKS — Lacy and Dalton Deeks, Glide, Mar. 14, a daughter, Josie Hayden Deeks, 8 pounds 6 ounces.
MITCHELL — Alexis Mead and Jeremiah Mitchell, Myrtle Creek, Mar. 14, a daughter, Everly Leeighla Mitchell, 6 pounds 1 ounce.
BARBOSA — Ana-Marie and Ransom Bodeen, Sutherlin, Mar. 15, a son, Thomas Jacob Bodeen Barbosa, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
HANNA — Elisha and Eli Hanna, Roseburg, Mar. 15, a daughter, Scarlett Layne Hanna, 7 pounds 2 ounces.
KING — Amanda and James King, Roseburg, Mar. 15, a son, James Dean King III, 6 pounds 13 ounces.
RAY — Renae Rigg and Baryn Ray, Myrtle Creek, Mar. 15, a daughter, Aaryn Daisy Ann Ray, 7 pounds 15 ounces.
BEAMER — Breanna and Devin Beamer, Roseburg, Mar. 16, a son, Lexton Fury Stephen Beamer, 7 pounds 15 ounces.
STACY — Amanda and Jeffrey Stacy, Myrtle Creek, Mar. 17, a son, Gunner William Stacy, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
STACY — Amanda and Jeffrey Stacy, Myrtle Creek, Mar. 17, a daughter, Stella Zoe Stacy, 6 pounds 7 ounces.
MAUNU — Xzanthra Reed and Casey Maunu, Myrtle Creek, Mar. 17, a daughter, Rowan Sage Maunu, 5 pounds 11 ounces.
VINCENT — Brittany and Gregory Vincent, Roseburg, Mar. 17, a son, Greyson Spencer Vincent, 6 pounds 1 ounce.
BROWN — Katherine Brown, Winston, Mar. 18, a daughter, Emma Grace Skyann Brown, 5 pounds 13 ounces.
BULSON — Mikayla Thacker and Ryan Bulson, Roseburg, Mar. 19, a daughter, Rowyn Alyse Bulson, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
PFAU — Erica Myers and Chris Pfau, Roseburg, Mar. 19, a son, Ezra Mojave Pfau, 6 pounds 11 ounces.
SCHUYLER — Kisha and Aaron Schuyler, Myrtle Creek, Mar. 20, a son, Logan Mark Schuyler, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
STONE — Kimberly and Bradlee Stone, Roseburg, Mar. 20, a daughter, Abigail Rachel Stone, 8 pounds 12 ounces.
