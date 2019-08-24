MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
FRIEZE — Sarah Mitchell and Dustin Frieze, Roseburg, Aug. 15, a son, Keaton James Frieze, 7 pounds 12 ounces.
GRAY — Sarah and Dell Gray, Roseburg, Aug. 15, a daughter, Lauren Grace Gray, 8 pounds 11 ounces.
PEARSON — Alexis Roberson and Cody Pearson, Roseburg, Aug. 15, a son, Jade Oliver Pearson, 8 pounds 5 ounces.
ROLAND — Jessica and Paul Roland, Roseburg, Aug. 15, a son, Conor Michael Roland, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
SCHWAB — Kaelah and Steven Schwab, Sutherlin, Aug. 15, a son, Lucas James Schwab, 9 pounds 11 ounces.
TRAVISS — Kelli and Kevin Traviss, Roseburg, Aug. 16, a daughter, Jayne Marie Traviss, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
HIBBERT — Kelly and Shiloh Hibbert, Roseburg, Aug. 17, a daughter, Charlie Ann Hibbert, 8 pounds.
MCCAY — Amanda and Levi McCay, Drain, Aug. 17, a son, Rax Ernest McCay, 8 pounds 3 ounces.
MCKEUN — Meghan Sanders and Bryan McKeun, Roseburg, Aug. 18, a daughter, Emory Lyric McKeun, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
GOODRICH — Sharie Becker and Marus Hepburn, Roseburg, Aug. 20, a daughter, Phrea Marie Goodrich, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
GREGORY — Andrea and Geoffrey Gregory, Roseburg, Aug. 20, a son, Elijah Wade Gregory, 8 pounds 11 ounces.
RONDEAU — Hailey and Ryan Rondeau, Glide, Aug. 20, a son, Clayton Leon Rondeau, 8 pounds 7 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.