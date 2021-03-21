MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
HENRY — James and Crysta Henry, Oakland, March 11, a son, Rowdee James Henry, 9 pounds 4 ounces.
REINHART — Amanda Panasuck and Jarred Ulam, Tri City, March 13, a daughter, Paisley Lorraine Fawn Reinhart, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
POWLISON — Elizabeth and David Powlison, Roseburg, March 17, a daughter, Reese Taylor Powlison, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
WOLD — Dayinera Weber and Jacob Wold, Yoncalla, March 17, a daughter, Lilith Vera Wold, 5 pounds 10 ounces.
