MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
JANUARY — Jeslynn January, Winston, June 2, a daughter, Alaynah Ann Lyrix January, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
RUSSELL — Kimberlee and David Russell, Sutherlin, June 3, a daughter, Nova-Rain Russell, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
CHRISTENSEN — Alicia and Randy Christensen, Roseburg, June 4, a son, Weston Thomas Christensen, 9 pounds 11 ounces.
MANSANTI — Emilie and Joseph Mansanti, Roseburg, June 4, a daughter, Eden Faye Mansanti, 7 pounds 12 ounces.
STANDLEY — Danielle Alsup and Mitch Standley, Roseburg, June 4, a son, Jameson Gene Standley, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
FREEMAN — Taylor and Devin Freeman, Sutherlin, June 6, a daughter, Hayden Josephine Freeman, 8 pounds 6 ounces.
CRAWFORD — Deanna and Norman Crawford, Riddle, June 7, a son, Jonathan Norman Crawford, 6 pounds 9 ounces.
GORMAN — Holly Lane and Devin Gorman, Sutherlin, June 7, a daughter, Gemma Rose Gorman, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
KOCK — Shyann Callis and Alex Koch, Diamond Lake, June 7, a daughter, Olivia Jean Kock, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
KUHLMAN — Victoria and Austin Kuhlman, Roseburg, June 7, a daughter, Opal Rose Kuhlman, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
STINCHFIELD — Laura Trevellyan and Lameron Stinchfield, Roseburg, June 8, a daughter, Margaret Louise Stinchfield, 6 pounds 3 ounces.
CUMMINGS — Jennifer Adams and Robert Cummings, Camas Valley, June 9, a daughter, Averie Elizabeth Cummings, 5 pounds 5 ounces.
