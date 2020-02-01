MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
JENKINS — Jessica and Brandon Jenkins, Roseburg, Jan. 22, a daughter, Claire Emilia Jenkins, 5 pounds 6 ounces.
POLLARD — Amanda and Casey Pollard, Roseburg, Jan. 23, a son, Cash Jackson Pollard, 8 pounds 6 ounces.
SMEDLEY — Laura and Ryan Smedley, Winston, Jan. 23, a daughter, Raelynn Jean Smedley, 8 pounds 9 ounces.
DWIGHT — Cambrea And Kelly Dwight, Roseburg, Jan. 24, a son, Braxton Trot Dwight, 7 pounds 12 ounces.
BLACKWELL — Cheyenne Wilson and Colby Scott, Roseburg, Jan. 25, a son, Killiam Scott Blackwell, 6 pounds 5 ounces.
COETZEE — Mary and Jaco Coetzee, Roseburg, Jan. 26, a son, Josiah Jacob Coetzee, 7 pounds 12 ounces.
RIOS — Annjelika Urioste and Vincent Rios, Canyonville, Jan. 26, a son, Vincent Allen Rios Jr., 6 pounds 5 ounces.
GOODMAN — Kendall and Patrick Goodman, Sutherlin, Jan. 27, a son, Carter Douglas Goodman, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
NEELEY — Brianna Rahmlow and Shawn Neeley, Winston, Jan. 27, a son, Mayson Shawn Neeley, 8 pounds 12 ounces.
SMITH — Jocelyn and Wesley Smith, Roseburg, Jan. 27, a son, Hank William Smith, 6 pounds 13 ounces.
CLEMONS — Hope and Kyler Clemons, Winston, Jan. 29, a daughter, Isabella Faye Clemons, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
LYNN — Cecelia and Jacob Lynn, Roseburg, Jan. 29, a daughter, Magnolia Kathleen Lynn, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
SCOTT — Kristina and Michael Scott, Winchester, Jan. 29, a daughter, Naomi Margot Scott, 5 pounds 11 ounces.
