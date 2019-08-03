MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
CLARK — Ashley Espinoza and Sidney Clark, Roseburg, July 23, a son, Robert Michael Espinoza Clark, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
VAN HEERDEN — Samantha Cowens and Ethan Van Heerden, Glide, July 23, a son, Arthur Ian Van Heerden, 11 pounds 6 ounces.
ATKINSON — Lakia and Raymond Atkinson, Roseburg, July 24, a son, Raymond Robert Atkinson Jr., 6 pounds 1 ounce.
BROGGI — Danielle and Samuel Broggi, Riddle, July 24, a daughter, Nora Grace Broggi, 8 pounds 9 ounces.
GINNIS — Casi and Samuel Ginnis, Myrtle Creek, July 24, a son, Samuel Herbert-Jo Ginnis Jr., 9 pounds 4 ounces.
VANZANT — Rayena and Nathan Vanzant, Sutherlin, July 24, a son, Logan Dean Vanzant, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
YANEZ — Kyra Shirley and Shade Yanez, Roseburg, July 24, a son, Brandon Lawrence Yanez, 6 pounds 9 ounces.
BUHEK — Cheyanne Alexander and Stefan Jackson, Roseburg, July 25, a daughter, Zelda Jade Buhek, 7 pounds 3 ounces.
BLACKMAN — Candee Newton and Chris Blackman, Myrtle Creek, July 26, a daughter, Payzlee Marie Blackman, 8 pounds 12 ounces.
HALL — Jaden and Eric Hall, Roseburg, July 26, a daughter, Amiyah Rae-Lynn Hall, 8 pounds 10 ounces.
SEARS — Amanda Abrao and Robert Sears, Yoncalla, July 26, a son, Riley James Sears, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
DUCK — Cayenne Burton and Jonathon Duck, Roseburg, July 27, a son, Sullivan Saint Duck, 8 pounds 3 ounces.
EMBERTSON — Danielle Helliar and David Embertson, Sutherlin, July 29, a son, Elijah Gene Embertson, 5 pounds 7 ounces.
EMBERTSON — Danielle Helliar and David Embertson, Sutherlin, July 29, a son, Wyatt Anthony Embertson, 6 pounds.
GRIMM — Heather Crittenden and Robert Grimm, Roseburg, July 29, a son, Huxley Morris Grimm, 9 pounds 14 ounces.
HUNT — Alicia and Thomas Hunt, Riddle, July 29, a son, Caleb James Hunt, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
GAINES — Kara Garber and Rodrick Gaines, Roseburg, July 30, a daughter, Luna Ray Elizabeth Gaines, 8 pounds 14 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.