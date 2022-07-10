MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

AUSTIN — Angelina Miller, Myrtle Creek, June 30, a daughter, Freyja Lynn Austin, 6 pounds 7 ounces.

LEVAN — Christina Levan and Josep Hawn, Canyonville, June 30, a son, Logan Ozrian Levan, 9 pounds 4 ounces.

PALMER — Stephanie Ann Palmer, Winston, June 30, a daughter, Marianna Willow-Renee Palmer, 7 pounds 9 ounces.

WILSON — Jennifer and Marshall Wilson, Elkton, June 30, a daughter, Maren Rose Wilson, 9 pounds 5 ounces.

WRIGHT — Abbigail Haye and Joshua Wright, Roseburg, June 30, a son, Miles Carter Wright, 7 pounds 8 ounces.

BOYD — Megan Lymath and Bradley Boyd, Roseburg, July 3, a daughter, Alexandria Rene Boyd, 6 pounds 15 ounces.

