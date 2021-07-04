MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
HENDERSON — Celena and Patrick Henderson, Roseburg, June 22, a daughter, Raven Astrid Henderson, 8 pounds 12 ounces.
WIGGINS — Raven and Nicholas Wiggins, Roseburg, June 23, a daughter, Adalynn Rose Wiggins, 8 pounds.
CLARK — Aimee and Bradley Clark, Myrtle Creek, June 24, a son, Jameson Eli Clark, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
DAVIES — Ariel and Joshua Davies, Roseburg, June 24, a son, Conrad Griffin Davies, 10 pounds.
ISON — Bethany and Trevor Ison, Glide, June 25, a son, Larson James Ison, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
DAVENPORT — Tamarah Hubbell, Winston, June 17, a son, Brayden Johd Davenport, 7pounds 2 ounces.
HENNEMAN — Whitney and Michael Henneman, Roseburg, June 27, a daughter, Hudson Grace Henneman, 7 pounds 12 ounces.
PECK — Tana and LanaKila Peck, Roseburg, June 27, a daughter, Bralyn Marie Kalani Peck, 6 pounds.
CROCKET — Kayla Enriquez and Cody Crockett, Glide, June 28, a daughter, Brin Deann Crockett, 8 pounds 8 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.