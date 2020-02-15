MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
JOHNSON — Kelli Wiley and Spencer Johnson, Roseburg, Feb. 4, a daughter, Harper Marie Johnson, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
BOGAN — Karissa and Shad Bogan, Winston, Feb. 5, a daughter, Brynlee Kaylinn Bogan, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
FOSTER — Ashley and Tyler Foster, Roseburg, Feb. 5, a daughter, Spencer Elena Foster, 6 pounds 7 ounces.
BRANHAM — Fawn Shipman-Haselip and Patrick Branham, Riddle, Feb. 6, a son, Oliver Daniel Branham, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
MORENO — Jordan Foss and Francolin Moreno, Roseburg, Feb. 6, a son, Abel James Moreno, 6 pounds.
MURPHY — Jazzmin and Christopher Murphy, Canyonville, Feb. 6, a daughter, Peyton Lynn Murphy, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
WILSON — Emmalee Crabtree and Dylan Wilson, Dillard, Feb. 6, a daughter, Willow Eve Wilson, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
