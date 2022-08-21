Birth Announcements Aug 21, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGBOTNER — Dayna Southall and Anthony Botner, Oakland, Aug. 9, a son, Oliver Jai Stepan Botner, 6 pounds 6 ounces.PRANGLEY — Valeriya and Nathaniel Prangley, Winston, Aug. 11, a daughter, Wren Noell Prangley, 7 pounds 11 ounces.WILLITTS — Grace Mounts and Stephen Willitts, Roseburg, Aug. 11, a son, Jameson Axl Willitts, 5 pounds 13 ounces.UPTON — Heather Coussa and Dustin Upton, Oakland, Aug. 15, a son, Elias Eugene Upton, 6 pounds 2 ounces.WILFONG — Michelle and Brodie Wilfong, Sutherlin, Aug. 16, a daughter, Sutton Lee Wilfong, 7 pounds 4 ounces.EUBANK — Autumn Shulze and Aaron Eubank, Riddle, Aug. 17, a son, Archer Neal Eubank, 8 pounds 6 ounces.PULVER — Nichole and Seth Pulver, Roseburg, Aug. 17, a son, Tate Daniel Clay Pulver, 7 pounds 13 ounces. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Fast food locations popping up across Roseburg Roseburg Racing Promotions to take over Douglas County Speedway Del Rey Cafe celebrates one year under new ownership Harrison Lee Harwood Three dead, one in critical condition after late Tuesday crash near Riddle TOP JOBS News Review Carriers T3 Construction ORENCO Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Share your feedback on the Summer Reading Program What's Up Teenager Nate Pritchard starts gunk-busting business Wayne Estes, cyclist extraordinaire 23-year-old dies in motorcycle crash
