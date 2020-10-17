MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
STINNETT — Britteny Lewis and Levi Stinnett, Roseburg, Oct. 5, a son, Noah Alexander Stinnett, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
HENRICKSON — Mikayla and Jacob Henrikson, Oakland, Oct. 7, a son, Leo Marvin Henrikson, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
HENRICKSON — Mikayla and Jacob Henrikson, Oakland, Oct. 7, a daughter, Lyra Darling Henrikson, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
MCCLURE — Megan Faldalen and Kyle McClure, Riddle, Oct. 7, a son, Kason Thomas McClure, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
LEWIS — Cheyenne Smith and Dylan Lewis, Roseburg, Oct. 8, a daughter, Avery Faye Lewis, 8 pounds 2 ounces.
MOLGADO-CLARK — Jasmine Molgado, Sutherlin, Oct. 8, a son, Kai Amari Molgado-Clark, 6 pounds 3 ounces.
BENNETT — Mariko and Randon Bennett, Winston, Oct. 9, a daughter, Rooke Kimber Bennett, 6 pounds 11 ounces.
COMADURAN — Marisol and Jose Comaduran, Roseburg, Oct. 9, a daughter, Andrea Victoria Comaduran, 8 pounds 8 ounces.
EUBANK — Autumn Schulze and Aaron Eubank, Oakland, Oct. 9, a daughter, Alayna Grace Eubank, 7 pounds 2 ounces.
SWEARINGEN — Samantha and Darryl Swearingen, Roseburg, Oct. 10, a son, Lawson Henry Swearingen, 7 pounds 6 ounces.
ADAMS — Kelsey and Jeremiah Adams, Roseburg, Oct. 12, a daughter, Riley Marie Adams, 11 pounds 3 ounces.
HAWK — Lauren Sowers and Christopher Hawk, Sutherlin, Oct. 12, a daughter, Blakely Grace-Elizabeth Hawk, 5 pounds 3 ounces.
BUCHNER — Nicholle Kay and Cordell Buchner, Roseburg, Oct. 13, a daughter, Ember Reign Buchner, 8 pounds 2 ounces.
NELSON — Jasmyne Hale and David Nelson, Myrtle Creek, Oct. 13, a son, Jameson Michael Edward Nelson, 8 pounds 8 ounces.
