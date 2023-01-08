Birth Announcements Jan 8, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGDAVIDSON — Taylor and Milo Davidson, Roseburg, Dec. 20, a son, Leonidas Aiden Davidson, 8 pounds.HOLLAND — Carrissa Pratte and Zachary Holland, Idleyld Park, Dec. 30, a son, Dallas Rogue Holland, 6 pounds 15 ounces.PACHECO — Hannah Heikkinen and Devin Pacheco, Winston, Dec. 30, a son, Jeremiah Alexander Pacheco, 6 pounds 14 ounces.HOWELL — Lyndsay and Daniel Howell, Roseburg, Dec. 31, a son, Kirk Russell Howell, 6 pounds 15 ounces. WARNER — Lily Allen and Austin Warner, Roseburg, Dec. 31, a daughter, Prairie Marie Warner, 9 pounds 1 ounce.LAGER — Candice Myers and Mathew Lager, Roseburg, Jan. 2, a son, Klayton James Lager, 5 pounds 13 ounces.SMITH — Sarah and Kevin Smith, Roseburg, Jan. 2, a daughter, Denni Cavell Smith, 7 pounds 12 ounces.WITT — Kaeley and Noah Witt, Roseburg, Jan. 2, a daughter, Etta Linne Martha Witt, 9 pounds 6 ounces.ROBELO — Alexus and Jose Robelo, Roseburg, Jan. 3, a daughter, Averie Elena Robelo, 6 pounds 11 ounces. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Myrtle Creek Andrew Coultas Jason Galbreath Aaron Thompson Medical Center Cheryl Daniel Shrum Marin Leigh Gidcumb Faye Moyer Nathaniel Moyer Jonathan Stevens Lee Stevens Evan Ellsworth Cody Braun Shay Stewart Maya Jean Sinclair Karlee Lynn Peterson Ryan Sinclair Thea Rae Sherman Brittany Justin Peterson Sonny Sherman Rylee Ann Premo Austin Arts Tyler Premo Devin Stapleton Natasha Steen Logan Heuer Cecelia Garcia Arreola Evan Hocker Dahlia Lynn-marie Hocker Sheldon Rosado Miriam Nayeli Jeremy Johnson Finlay Hydrography Ryan Jeanne Luis Gwen Meadow Huse Patrick Huse Sarah Jeffrey Allan Rudd Austin Warner Rogue Holland Devin Pacheco Aiden Davidson Noah Witt Daniel Howell Jose Robelo Daughter Kevin Smith Zachary Holland Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Most Popular CHI Mercy Health welcomes first baby of the new year Two Douglas County men die in crash ‘This Place Rules’ is a uniquely American documentary Books Gallery: more than just books Fugitive jailed after dancing incident Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News College Basketball Scores College Basketball Scores Spanish Standings Spanish Results Biz4kids.org relaunched to support family-friendly business practices
