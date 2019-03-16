MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
HOWELL — Miranda Martin, Roseburg, Mar. 7, a daughter, Iris Hazel Annette Howell, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
STRONG — Vanesha Willems, Roseburg, Mar. 7, a daughter, Sage Aleena Strong, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
JOHNSON — Grace and Devon Johnson, Winchester, Mar. 8, a son, Henry Wynn Johnson, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
LOWE — Jessica and Darrell Lowe, Roseburg, Mar. 9, a son, Brantley Grady Lowe, 8 pounds 10 ounces.
RANDALL — Jessica Bull and Martin Randall, Roseburg, Mar. 9, a daughter, Sianna Ilene Randall, 6 pounds 7 ounces.
MOREY — Tamra and Kevin Morey, Winston, Mar. 11, a daughter, Kaizley Lou Ann Morey, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
