MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

HOWELL — Miranda Martin, Roseburg, Mar. 7, a daughter, Iris Hazel Annette Howell, 7 pounds 13 ounces.

STRONG — Vanesha Willems, Roseburg, Mar. 7, a daughter, Sage Aleena Strong, 6 pounds 6 ounces.

JOHNSON — Grace and Devon Johnson, Winchester, Mar. 8, a son, Henry Wynn Johnson, 6 pounds 6 ounces.

LOWE — Jessica and Darrell Lowe, Roseburg, Mar. 9, a son, Brantley Grady Lowe, 8 pounds 10 ounces.

RANDALL — Jessica Bull and Martin Randall, Roseburg, Mar. 9, a daughter, Sianna Ilene Randall, 6 pounds 7 ounces.

MOREY — Tamra and Kevin Morey, Winston, Mar. 11, a daughter, Kaizley Lou Ann Morey, 7 pounds 5 ounces.

