MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
HALL — Lacey and Trever Hall, Myrtle Creek, Oct. 13, a son, Maverick Jax Hall, 8 pounds 15 ounces.
MCDONALDS — Daniel McDonald and Princess Diana Gella, Roseburg, Oct. 16, a daughter, Frhancess Zaiayah Gella McDonald, 6 pounds 5 ounces.
JONES — Sasha Weinhold and Kody Jones, Roseburg, Oct. 17, a daughter, Kamarah Lynn Jones, 6 pounds 8 ounces.
ROSS — Dustie and Jordan Ross, Riddle, Oct. 17, a daughter, Ellianna Marie Ross, 6 pounds 1 ounces.
DALTON — Natasha Dalton and Bryon Wilson, Winston, Oct. 19, a son, Finnley River Ray Wilson Dalton, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
WAGNER — Melody Cranor and Richard Wagner, Roseburg, Oct. 19, a son, Mark Wesley Wagner, 7 pounds 2 ounces.
SMITH — Ashly Petz and Dillan Smith, Roseburg, Oct. 20, a daughter, Kiah Cathleen Smith, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
HAGA — Amanda and Joel Haga, Roseburg, Oct. 21, a daughter, Harlow Neil Haga, 8 pounds 5 ounces.
CAMPOS — Dalena Garza and David Campos, Roseburg, Oct. 22, a daughter, Daviana Rachelle Campos, 7 pounds 6 ounces.
