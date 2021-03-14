MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
HUNT — Mandy Vedder and Richard Hunt, Winston, March 4, a son, Buck Wayne Hunt, 7 pounds 6 ounces.
JONES — Savannah Tiemann and Devon Jones, Sutherlin, March 4, a daughter, Unity-J Rose Jones, 5 pounds 9 ounces.
COOPER — Brooke and Keegan Cooper, Oakland, March 5, a son, Kade James Spencer Cooper, 8 pounds 5 ounces.
FELIX — Jessica Siemers, Winston, March 5, a son, Micha Joseph Felix, 8 pounds 5 ounces.
GAMBILL — Ashley Hunt and Tyler Gambill, Oakland, March 5, a son, Finn Lucian Gambill, 9 pounds 2 ounces.
STILES — Stefiann Ayres and James Stiles, Winchester, March 5, a son, Remi Jamison Stiles, 8 pounds 9 ounces.
SPARKS — Mikayla and Terry Sparks, Sutherlin, March 6, a son, Kallan James Landon Sparks, 5 pounds 10 ounces.
