MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
STEMBRIDGE — Nicole and Garrett Stembridge, Roseburg. Oct. 7, a daughter, Hannah Fay Stembridge, 8 pounds 3 ounces.
HERRERA — Heather and Mitchell Herrera, Winston, Nov. 8, a daughter, Jemma Fay Herrera, 6 pounds 3 ounces.
HERRERA — Heather and Mitchell Herrera, Winston, Nov. 8, a daughter, Jessi Irene Herrera, 6 pounds 1 ounce.
WARNER — Mary and Blake Warner, Roseburg, Oct. 8, a daughter, Meralin Reese Warner, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
YARBROUGH — Gabrielle and Ethan Yarbrough, Roseburg, Oct. 8, a son, Liam Charles Yarbrough, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
SAVAGE — Emily and Eric Savage, Canyonville, Oct. 9, a daughter, Claralyn Marie Savage, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
MARUSA — Nichole Birdsell and Robert Marusa, Roseburg, Nov. 10, a daughter, Penelope Jeanne Marusa, 7 pounds 6 ounces.
ROBINETTE — Sarah Rodriguez and Christopher Robinette, Myrtle Creek, Nov. 11, a son, Christopher Jordan Robinette II, 8 pounds 6 ounces.
THOMPSON — Allisha Bentley and Aaron Thompson, Roseburg, Nov. 11, a daughter, Aiyanna Mae Thompson, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
